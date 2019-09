Photo: ECB

As if there weren’t enough to freak out about.Now Jean-Claude Trichet is back on the wires saying things like “The Euro is not at risk at all” and the ECB is “fiercely independent” and that the ECB shouldn’t be a “bad bank.



exactly what the markets don’t need.

S&P off 6.7%.

