Trichet: Break The Eurozone Rules And We'll Take Your Vote Away

European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet has suggested the EU bar any member from voting that does not stick to strict eurozone rules, according to the Financial Times.



The ECB is ready to push for a more hardline approach to dealing with offenders, and suggest the EU take the tough decision to bar states from voting if they break the rules.

Trichet, however, does not want to see member states ever thrown out of the eurozone and, instead, wants to see them temporarily banned from voting for breaking the rules.

Read the full story at the Financial Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.