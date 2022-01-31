‘She touched the world with her light’: Tributes pour in after former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died at 30

Cheslie Kryst in May 2019. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Miss USA 2019 winner Cheslie Kryst died on Sunday after apparently jumping from her apartment.

Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and celebrities.

Amy Schumer, Katie Couric, and the Miss Universe Organization all expressed their dismay.

Celebrities, colleagues and pageant winners paid tribute to Cheslie Kryst, the Miss USA winner who died by suicide this weekend.

Police said that Kryst, who was 30, jumped from her New York City apartment building on Sunday.

Kryst also worked as a reporter for Extra TV, supported the women’s charity Dress for Success, and had a career as an accomplished lawyer.

Her year as Miss USA was considered a game-changer for the organization. After her victory she took explicitly political positions including giving support for the legalization of marijuana and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The year she won, the winners of five of the world’s major pageants were Black women.

Kryst made her last Instagram post hours before her death, with a self-portrait and the caption: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

A post shared by Cheslie Kryst, JD, MBA (@chesliekryst)

In response, Amy Schumer wrote: “Such a kind beautiful shining star.”

Katie Couric left emojis showing a broken heart and a prayer. Couric spoke at an event by Dress for Success, the nonprofit for which Kryst was a goodwill ambassador, in 2019.

In an Instagram post, the Miss Universe organization said that Kryst “was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered.”

A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Numerous former pageant winners responded, including Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes, who wrote: “May her soul rest in peace.”

Siera Berchell, who represented Canada in Miss Universe 2016, wrote that Kryst was “one of the most amazing and inspiring women I have ever met. She touched the world with her light.”

Catriona Grey, who was crowned Miss Universe 2018, posted a picture of herself with Kryst, saying she “can’t believe the news.”

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray)

“Our hearts are broken,” read a post by the Miss Netherlands Organization. “Dear Cheslie, you were a huge inspiration to all of us and we hope you found the peace you were looking for.”

A post shared by Miss Nederland Organisatie (@missnederland)

Kryst’s law firm, Poyner Spruill, also released a statement.

In 2019 as a Poyner Spruill attorney, Kryst worked on a pro bono case with the Buried Alive project to help free a man incarcerated for life for trafficking cocaine, as Insider’s Anneta Konstantinides reported.

“Cheslie Kryst was a light that radiated every room she entered,” the statement read, calling her “such an inspiration.”

“She was a passionate advocate both in and out of the courtroom,” the statement continued. “She deeply cared about people and everyone who worked with her was better for it.”

Marketing professional Felicia Garay Stanton posted a photo of herself with Kryst, fellow Miss USA winner Nia Imani Franklin, and others at a bar together.

Stanton leads the PR team for Jovani, a New York fashion house that Kryst frequently featured in her Instagram posts.

A post shared by @felicia.garaystanton

“The strongest people can be the ones that need the most help,” wrote Stanton, who also said that Kryst was there for her.

“So much brightness and light, so much love and energy, so much excellence and things still left to achieve,” she wrote. “Cheslie was an amazing woman and I’m lucky enough to have her in my life.”

Extra TV, where Kyrst worked as a broadcaster, tweeted: