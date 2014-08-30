Here's The Epic Tribute Video For A Police Dog Killed In The Line Of Duty

An Oklahoma City K-9 police dog was laid to rest on August 28 with full honours after being stabbed to death by a burglary suspect on August 24.

Kye was three-years-old. The funeral was open to the public and attracted broad support from the community, along with other canine handlers and their partners from across the state. The funeral featured a touching tribute video, which we have highlighted in a series of GIFs below.

The tribute video heavily focused on the heartwarming relationship between Kye and his handler, Sgt. Ryan Stark.

Canine handlers and their dogs must build up an incredibly strong bond that relies on complete trust in times of stress.

This bond relies on both strict training, and a mutual connection.

The tribute also highlighted Kye’s physical agility …

… As well as his ability to carry out attack commands.

The video ended with Stark, saying “goodnight, buddy.”

Kye was killed in the line of duty after tackling a car theft subject, identified as 22-year-old Mark Salazar, following a high speed chase. During the chase, Salazar’s tires were blown out and he attempted to flee the police on foot.

Stark sicced Kye on Salazar. Stark proceeded to call Kye back, but Salazar had reportedly stabbed the dog multiple times by that point.

After witnessing the stabbing, Stark allegedly fatally shot Salazar on the spot.

Stark is currently under investigation for whether he was justified in his use of deadly force.

