Watch This Unique Tribute To Modern Film Directors Using Shutterstock's Library

Devan Joseph

Shutterstock paid homage to the visual style of five present-day legends using only footage and music found in the Shutterstock library. The video mimics the styles of Wes Anderson, David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, Alfonso Cuarón, and Terrance Malick.

Warning: This video contains blood and gore. 

Video courtesy of Shutterstock

