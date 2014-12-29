Watch This Unique Tribute To Modern Film Directors Using Shutterstock's Library

Shutterstock paid homage to the visual style of five present-day legends using only footage and music found in the Shutterstock library. The video mimics the styles of Wes Anderson, David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, Alfonso Cuarón, and Terrance Malick.

Warning: This video contains blood and gore.

Video courtesy of Shutterstock

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.