Fratty Tribune CEO Randy Michaels To Resign

Photo: AP

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Tribune Company CEO Randy Michaels will resign before the end of the week in the wake of an explosive New York Times piece that uncovered the fratty, sexist behaviour of Michaels and other top executives at the bankrupt owner of The Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, and various other media properties.From the Chicago Tribune:



He will be replaced by a four-member office of the president that the sources said would comprise Eddy Hartenstein, president and publisher of the Los Angeles Times; Tony Hunter, president and publisher of the Chicago Tribune Media Group; Nils Larsen, Tribune Co.’s chief investment officer; and Don Liebentritt, chief restructuring officer.

Michaels’ resignation would follow that of ousted Tribune chief innovation officer and former shock-jock Lee Abrams, who sent out a NSFW company-wide memo even after the Times piece had triggered a massive PR crisis for the company.

Abrams’ email incorporated the word “sluts” with a link to an Onion video featuring scantily-clad and apparently intoxicated women, one of whom pours alcohol all over her bare chest.

Similarly, in the Times piece, Michaels was reported to have offered a waitress $100 to flash her breasts in front of him and his senior colleagues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.