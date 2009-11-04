Tribune Papers Won't Run AP Stories For A Week

The Tribune Company will enforce a one-week ban of sorts on The Associated Press starting Monday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The company’s papers — including the Chicago Tribune — will avoid using AP stories and photos with the exception of sports statistics and important breaking news it can’t get elsewhere. In place of AP coverage, they’ll gather news from outside outlets such as Reuters, the Washington Post, the New York Times and Bloomberg newspapers.

This experiment comes about a year after the Tribune Co. gave the AP two years’ notice that it might drop its subscription in 2010. If the trial proves doable, the company — which filed for bankruptcy last December — could decide to cut costs by removing the news agency’s coverage.

