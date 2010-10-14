Tribune Company Suspends Lee Abrams For Memo Referencing "Sluts"

The Tribune Company has suspended its chief innovations officer, Lee Abrams, for firing off an inappropriate company-wide memo on Monday.



More specifically, the memo contained a link titled “Sluts” leading to an Onion video of drunken half-naked women. And Abrams sent said memo just days after The New York Times’ David Carr published an explosive piece exposing the fratty, sex-talk-fuelled culture of Tribune executives, most notably CEO Randy Michaels, who in turn sent out the following memo this afternoon.

Via Romenesko:

From: Tribune Communications

Sent: Wednesday, October 13, 2010 2:29 PM

Subject: Message from Randy Michaels/Lee Abrams Suspended

I want to let you know that today we made the decision to suspend Lee Abrams from his position as Tribune’s Chief Innovation Officer. He will remain on suspension indefinitely and without pay while we review the circumstances surrounding the email and video link he distributed on Monday. We’re in the process of determining further disciplinary action.

Lee recognises that the video was in extremely bad taste and that it offended employees—he has also apologized publicly. He reiterated those feelings again to me privately today. But, this is the kind of serious mistake that can’t be tolerated; we intend to address it promptly and forcefully.

As I said last week, a creative culture must be built on a foundation of respect. Our culture is not about being offensive or hurtful. We encourage employees to speak up when they see or hear something that they find offensive, as a number of employees did with regard to this particular email. I can assure you, you will be heard.

Randy

