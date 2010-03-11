Tribune CEO Bans 119 'Newsspeak' Words, Phrases From Broadcasts

Tribune Co. CEO Randy Michaels is sick of hearing newsspeak words like “divas,” “guys,” “folks” and “undocumented aliens” in news broadcasts.



So he’s banning them.

He sent out a memo banning 119 words and phrases from media company’s flagship radio station WGN-AM (720), located five floors below his office in Chicago tower, according to the Vocalo blog.

Apparently, Michaels thinks petty policing of broadcasters’ newsspeak will help save the company. He was brought in as CEO in December, replacing Sam Zell, who remains chairman, while the company struggles to get out of bankruptcy.T

The WGN news director is even asking staffers to tell on each other if they hear the words used, “making sure to note the precise time and date on ‘bingo cards’ he provided that contain a random assortment of Michaels’ forbidden words.”

Here is a partial list of his banned words and phrases:

“Flee” meaning “run away”

“Good” or “bad” news

“Laud” meaning “praise”

“Seek” meaning “look for”

“Some” meaning “about”

“Two to one margin” . . . “Two to one” is a ratio, not a margin. A margin is measured in points. It’s not a ratio.

“Yesterday” in a lead sentence

“Youth” meaning “child”

5 a.m. in the morning

Alleged

Bare naked

Behind closed doors

Best kept secret

Campaign trail

Clash with police

Completely destroyed, completely abolished, completely finished or any other completely redundant use

Definitely possible

Diva

Everybody (when referring to the audience)

Eye Rack or Eye Ran

False pretenses

Folks

Gunman, especially lone gunman

Guys

Hunnert when you mean hundred

In other news

In the wake of (unless it’s a boating story)

Killing spree

Literally

Manhunt

Mother of all (anything)

Mute point. (It’s moot point, but don’t say that either)

Near miss

No brainer

Officials

Our top story tonight

Really

Reportedly

Seek

Senseless murder

Shots rang out

Shower activity

Sources say . . .

Stay tuned

Torrential rain

Under fire

Undocumented alien

We’ll be right back

Welcome back

Went terribly wrong

We’re back

White stuff

Read the full list—>

