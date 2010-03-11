Tribune CEO Bans 119 'Newsspeak' Words, Phrases From Broadcasts

Tribune Co. CEO Randy Michaels is sick of hearing newsspeak words like “divas,” “guys,” “folks” and “undocumented aliens” in news broadcasts.
So he’s banning them.
He sent out a memo banning 119 words and phrases from media company’s flagship radio station WGN-AM (720), located five floors below his office in Chicago tower, according to the Vocalo blog.
Apparently, Michaels thinks petty policing of broadcasters’ newsspeak will help save the company. He was brought in as CEO in December, replacing Sam Zell, who remains chairman, while the company struggles to get out of bankruptcy.T
The WGN news director is even asking staffers to tell on each other if they hear the words used, “making sure to note the precise time and date on ‘bingo cards’ he provided that contain a random assortment of Michaels’ forbidden words.”
Here is a partial list of his banned words and phrases:
- “Flee” meaning “run away”
- “Good” or “bad” news
- “Laud” meaning “praise”
- “Seek” meaning “look for”
- “Some” meaning “about”
- “Two to one margin” . . . “Two to one” is a ratio, not a margin. A margin is measured in points. It’s not a ratio.
- “Yesterday” in a lead sentence
- “Youth” meaning “child”
- 5 a.m. in the morning
- Alleged
- Bare naked
- Behind closed doors
- Best kept secret
- Campaign trail
- Clash with police
- Completely destroyed, completely abolished, completely finished or any other completely redundant use
- Definitely possible
- Diva
- Everybody (when referring to the audience)
- Eye Rack or Eye Ran
- False pretenses
- Folks
- Gunman, especially lone gunman
- Guys
- Hunnert when you mean hundred
- In other news
- In the wake of (unless it’s a boating story)
- Killing spree
- Literally
- Manhunt
- Mother of all (anything)
- Mute point. (It’s moot point, but don’t say that either)
- Near miss
- No brainer
- Officials
- Our top story tonight
- Really
- Reportedly
- Seek
- Senseless murder
- Shots rang out
- Shower activity
- Sources say . . .
- Stay tuned
- Torrential rain
- Under fire
- Undocumented alien
- We’ll be right back
- Welcome back
- Went terribly wrong
- We’re back
- White stuff
