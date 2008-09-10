Tribune Blames United Airlines Bankruptcy Screw-Up On Anyone But Themselves

Remember when a Bloomberg terminal and an outdated link crushed United Airlines parent company, causing its stock to lose almost all its value? Who’s fault was that, really? Not the Chicago Tribune’s, says the Chicago Tribune.



NYT: The Tribune Company said Tuesday that a link to the six-year-old article on the UAL Corporation’s 2002 bankruptcy filing had appeared on the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Web site before another news organisation mistakenly presented the article as new.

…United demanded a retraction from The Sun-Sentinel and said it was beginning an investigation. Tribune owns The Chicago Tribune and The Sun-Sentinel, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

