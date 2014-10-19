HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Financier Is Selling His Gigantic Tribeca Townhouse With A Pool For $48 Million

A New York financier and his wife have listed their stunning Tribeca townhouse for $US48 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The home belongs to financier Mark Zittman and his wife, the WSJ reports.
The 65-foot-wide mansion was created by real estate developer and entrepreneur Steven Schnall, who converted two older buildings into a singular townhouse to create the 11,300-square-foot home with a 65-foot-wide interior.
The urban mansion has basically everything you could ever want out of a home: six floors, seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, four power rooms, two staircases, multiple skylights, a wood-paneled elevator, a media room, and a three-car garage.
Oh, not to mention a 50-foot-long heated indoor swimming pool. Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the gorgeous listing.
Designed by Wayne Turett, an award-winning architect, the townhouse is ideal for city living with huge windows and plenty of natural light.
The fifth floor has the master suite, which has its own fireplace, a huge walk-in closet, a balcony, and an en suite windowed bathroom.
There is even a large corner art studio flooded with natural light that could inspire anyone to paint a masterpiece.
It has an incredible courtyard that has a barbecue, a terrace with a fireplace, and many fine seating areas.
And finally, the heated indoor pool. You could swim laps forever in this pool -- it even has an efficient dehumidification system.
