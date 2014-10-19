HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Financier Is Selling His Gigantic Tribeca Townhouse With A Pool For $48 Million

Asta Thrastardottir
Tribeca TownhouseDouglas Elliman Real Estate

A New York financier and his wife have listed their stunning Tribeca townhouse for $US48 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The home belongs to financier Mark Zittman and his wife, the WSJ reports.

The 65-foot-wide mansion was created by real estate developer and entrepreneur Steven Schnall, who converted two older buildings into a singular townhouse to create the 11,300-square-foot home with a 65-foot-wide interior.

The urban mansion has basically everything you could ever want out of a home: six floors, seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, four power rooms, two staircases, multiple skylights, a wood-paneled elevator, a media room, and a three-car garage.

Oh, not to mention a 50-foot-long heated indoor swimming pool. Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the gorgeous listing.

The townhouse is located in downtown Tribeca, one of the finest neighborhoods in Manhattan.

Designed by Wayne Turett, an award-winning architect, the townhouse is ideal for city living with huge windows and plenty of natural light.

It even has heated Walnut hardwood floors. Very luxurious.

The media room has a bar and a billiards table.

The fourth floor has three bedroom suites and a laundry closet.

The fifth floor has the master suite, which has its own fireplace, a huge walk-in closet, a balcony, and an en suite windowed bathroom.

The townhouse has a grand total of seven bathrooms and four powder rooms.

There is even a large corner art studio flooded with natural light that could inspire anyone to paint a masterpiece.

And think of how worldly the children will be with that giant map on the wall.

The three car-garage has a private entrance.

The home also has about 1,500 square feet of outdoor space.

It has an incredible courtyard that has a barbecue, a terrace with a fireplace, and many fine seating areas.

And finally, the heated indoor pool. You could swim laps forever in this pool -- it even has an efficient dehumidification system.

