HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Financier Is Selling His Gigantic Tribeca Townhouse With A Pool For $48 Million

A New York financier and his wife have listed their stunning Tribeca townhouse for $US48 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The home belongs to financier Mark Zittman and his wife, the WSJ reports.

The 65-foot-wide mansion was created by real estate developer and entrepreneur Steven Schnall, who converted two older buildings into a singular townhouse to create the 11,300-square-foot home with a 65-foot-wide interior.

The urban mansion has basically everything you could ever want out of a home: six floors, seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, four power rooms, two staircases, multiple skylights, a wood-paneled elevator, a media room, and a three-car garage.

Oh, not to mention a 50-foot-long heated indoor swimming pool. Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the gorgeous listing.

