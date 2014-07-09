HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Private Investor Is Selling His Glassy Manhattan 'Sky Loft' For $US48 Million

Julie Zeveloff
A penthouse at Skylofts on Hudson Street in TriBeCa that looks like a glass cube has returned to the market with a $US48 million listing price, according to The New York Daily News.

The 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom apartment has 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Hudson River. It’s being sold by William Duker, a private investor who did a stint in prison for defrauding the government. He’s never lived in the stunning condo, according to the NYDN.

It’s being marketed by Tal and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman.

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

The apartment sits on top of a Art Deco building in southern Manhattan.

The staircase is made of steel and glass.

The home has self-adjusting light and shade systems.

The kitchen features custom white lacquer cabinets and bluestone counters.

The windows stretch from floor to ceiling, offering incredible views.

The windows are 'museum quality,' meaning art can be hung on the walls without concern for sun damage.

This private living room has a fireplace and wine rack.

The bedrooms have beautiful wood floors and views.

One of four bathrooms has a honey coloured onyx bath and steam shower, Jacuzzi, and a sauna.

The listing describes the closet space in the master bedroom as 'endless.'

