HOUSE OF THE DAY: A TriBeCa Penthouse With Striking Views Is On Sale For $16.5 Million

Meredith Galante
tribeca chambers street property $16.5 million

Photo: Platinum Properties

A TriBeCa penthouse towering 30 stories high is on sale for $16.5 million.This unique property is in the prestigious PH200 building on Chambers Street.

The apartment has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and spans 4,700 square feet.

The condo has three exposures; to the west there are views of the Hudson River, to the east the owners will have views of lower Manhattan, and to the north views there are views of Midtown.

Welcome to the penthouse on Chambers Street.

The apartment is selling for $3,510 per square foot.

The living room showcases the custom milled dark Oak flooring.

The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and was designed with catering events in mind.

The home has seven rooms in total.

The listing touts the apartment's high ceilings.

Theses views are the selling point of the apartment.

The guest bedrooms all have bathrooms ensuite.

The floors in the bedroom are all heated.

The bedroom also features an integrated 50

The master bathroom is fully windowed.

The guest bedrooms all face lower Manhattan.

The guest bedrooms have limestone features, as well.

Each bathroom has individual shade, lighting, and temperature controls.

The apartment has common charges of $3,870 a month.

Taxes on this gem are $1,142 a month.

Look who is selling uptown.

