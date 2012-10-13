HOUSE OF THE DAY: A TriBeCa Penthouse With Striking Views Is On Sale For $16.5 Million

Photo: Platinum Properties

A TriBeCa penthouse towering 30 stories high is on sale for $16.5 million.This unique property is in the prestigious PH200 building on Chambers Street.



The apartment has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and spans 4,700 square feet.

The condo has three exposures; to the west there are views of the Hudson River, to the east the owners will have views of lower Manhattan, and to the north views there are views of Midtown.

