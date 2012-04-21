Here's What You Need To Know About The Three Buzzworthy Sports Movies At The Tribeca Film Festival

R. A. Dickey, New York Mets

This week marks the 11th annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. And among the movies are several must-see sports documentaries.You can see some of the trailers below, but two of the films deal with several well-known professional athletes. Here are the summaries via TribecaFilm.com

BROKE (2012)

Sucked into bad investments, stalked by freeloaders, saddled with medical problems, and naturally prone to showing off, most pro athletes get shocked by harsh economic realities after years of living the high life. Drawing surprisingly vulnerable confessions from retired stars like Jamal Mashburn, Bernie Kosar, and Andre Rison, as well as Marvin Miller, the former executive director of the MLB Players Association, this fascinating documentary digs into the psychology of men whose competitive nature carries them to victory on the field and ruin off it.

KNUCKLEBALL (2012)

Acclaimed documentarians Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg deconstruct the unpredictable and erratic pitching style known as the knuckleball in this highly entertaining and enlightening sports doc. Anchoring the history of the controversial pitch itself are the trials and triumphs of two of its best known practitioners in the major league: veteran Tim Wakefield of the Red Sox as he struggles to clinch his 200th career win, and up-and-comer R.A. Dickey looking to make a name for himself with the New York Mets.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at the trailer for “Knuckleball” and two other sports films appearing at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Knuckleball (2012) explores the magic of baseball's more erratic pitch

On The Mat (2012) is a behind the scenes look at the intense world of high school wrestling

Town of Runners (2012) explores a small Ethiopian town that produces Olympic champions

