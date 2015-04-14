8 movies you need to see at the Tribeca Film Festival

The 2015 Tribeca Film Festival kicks off Thursday with 11 days filled with flashy red carpet premieres and under-the-radar indie gems.

But what if you’re not in the New York area to take part?

The good news is a handful of titles from this year’s fest will be coming to a theatre near you in the coming months.

Let’s take a look.

1. “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck”

Though there have been a few films about the life and music of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, Brett Morgen’s documentary is being touted as the first authorised film on the iconic musician. Morgen uses home movies, recordings, photography, artwork, and journals to chronicle the face behind 90s grudge rock.

Why you should see it: Brett Morgen has wowed audiences for years with his fresh approach to docs. Just look at the dazzling effects in “The Kid Stays in the Picture” or the animated doc “Chicago 10.” It’s safe to say his look at Cobain will be full of originality.

In Theatres: April 24 (on HBO May 4)

2. “Good Kill”

“Gattaca” director Andrew Niccol reteams with Ethan Hawke to make a different kind of war movie. In “Good Kill” Hawke plays Major Tommy Egan, a veteran of air combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan who now is a drone pilot. Egan does missions daily from inside a trailer in Nevada and spends his evenings at home arguing with his wife (January Jones) and pondering the ethics of his current role in the military.

Why you should see it: Hawke is tailor made for these kinds of roles and the film sheds light on the anxiety drone pilots endure.

In Theatres: May 15

3. “Angry Sky”

Long before Felix Baumgartner skydived from space, a pet store owner from New Jersey had dreams of breaking the world record for highest parachute jump. At the height of the cold war, Nick Piantanida convinced investors, engineers and even the US Army to let him attempt this insane stunt. “Angry Sky” chronicles this bizzare moment in history.

Why you should see it: Since the director of this documentary is Jeff Tremaine, one of the creators of “Jackass,” you know you’re in store for a gonzo trip.

Airs On: ESPN’s 30 for 30 series June 8

4. “Grandma”

Lily Tomlin is known best for her comedic work, which is what makes her performance in this grandmother/granddaughter road trip dramedy so great. In it she plays Elle Reid, an ageing poet mourning the loss of her longtime partner. But when her teen granddaughter (Julie Garner) shows up unannounced and asks for $US600 and a ride, the two embark on a powerfully emotional journey.

Why you should see it: If Tomlin’s performance isn’t enough, the film is directed by Paul Weitz (“About A Boy”) and has a great supporting cast that includes Marcia Gay Harden, Judy Greer, and Sam Elliott.

In Theatres: TBA 2015

5. “Hungry Hearts”

Mina (Alba Rohrwacher) and Jude (Adam Driver) quickly fell in love after meeting in the bathroom of a Chinese restaurant, and soon after Mina became pregnant with their child. Juggling a relationship, family, and being pregnant leads Mina to go to a psychic. What she’s told quickly changes her relationship with Jude and the child they’re about to have.

Why you should see it: The gripping performances by Rohrwacher and Driver led them to receive Best Actor awards at the Venice Film Festival.

In Theatres: June 5

6. “Maggie”

One of the most anticipated movies at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, this look at family loyalty during a zombie outbreak has all the makings of a cult hit. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a father who tracks down his teen daughter (Abigail Breslin) at a hospital and learns she’s been infected. He takes her home but her progression into a zombie soon makes things very challenging for family life.

Why you should see it: Schwarzenegger delivers one of his first dramatic performances. This could be a turning point for the actor who has been trying to make a comeback on screen unsuccessfully in action-centric films.

In Theatres: May 8

7. “Sleeping With Other People”

Jake (Jason Sudeikis) and Lainey (Alison Brie) lost their virginity to each other many years ago and since then have each gone through disastrous relationships. In a chance encounter at a counseling group, they decide to reconnect, but just as friends. Will this lead to a new path in finding “the one?”

Why you should see it: It will be filled with raunchy humour from director Leslye Headland, who brought us “Bachelorette.”

In Theatres: TBA 2015

8. “Slow West”

Set in the American West of the 1800s, this period piece follows Jay Cavendish (Kodi Smit-McPhee), a Scottish aristocrat who sets off to the brutal Colorado frontier in search for his love. The travel soon becomes too much for him and he’s rescued by passerby Silas (Michael Fassbender), who we quickly realise has a connection to young Jay.

Why you should see it: Fassbender was born to play a cowboy.

In Theatres: May 15

