9 Movies We Can't Wait To See At The Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival starts this week in New York City.

More than 100 movies will be screened during the two-week event from April 16-27 along with 55 world premieres.

Tickets went on sale to the general public Monday.

If you’re in NYC and are trying to figure out what to see, these are the films we’re looking forward to the most.

1. “Palo Alto”

Synopsis: Emma Roberts plays April, a levelheaded, intelligent, and spirited young woman who finds herself attracted to introspective artist Teddy (Jack Kilmer), whose buddy Fred’s (Nat Wolff) destructive nihilism brings Teddy down with him. When her soccer coach (James Franco) comes onto her, April’s world begins to spiral out of her control.

Who’s in it: James Franco, Emma Roberts, Val Kilmer, Chris Messina

Why to see it: The film is Gia Coppola’s — niece of Sofia Coppola — debut feature film and is based on Franco’s short stories of the same name.

Check out movie times here.

2. “Third Person”

Synopsis: “Three stories set in cities known for romance — New York, Rome, and Paris — take raw and personal twists as the characters grapple with the difficulties of modern relationships. From the on-again, off-again relationship of a recently separated man and his mistress, to a mother accused of attempting to kill her own child, the tribulations of everyday life wax and wane for each of the individuals.”

Who’s in it: Liam Neeson, Mila Kunis, James Franco, Olivia Wilde, Adrien Brody, Maria Bello, and Kim Basinger

Why to see it: Not only does the film have a ton of star power, “Third Person” is directed by Paul Haggis who won two Academy Awards for “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash.”

Check out movie times here.

3. “Every Secret Thing”

Synopsis: “One clear summer day in a Baltimore suburb, a baby goes missing from her front porch. Two young girls serve seven years for the crime and are released into a town that hasn’t fully forgiven or forgotten. Soon, another child is missing, and two detectives are called in to investigate the mystery in a community where everyone seems to have a secret.”

Who’s in it: Diane Lane, Elizabeth Banks, Dakota Fanning

Why to see it: The film comes from Amy Berg whose 2006 documentary “Deliver Us from Evil” was nominated for an Oscar.

Check out movie times here.

4. “5 to 7”





Synopsis: “Outside the Manhattan St. Regis Hotel, aspiring young writer Brian (Anton Yelchin) first meets Arielle (Bérénice Marlohe), the sophisticated wife of a French Diplomat. Though she’s older, married, and the mother of two, Brian can’t help but be drawn to her and the two begin a cinq-a-sept affair. It’s a clash with his traditional values and his parents (Frank Langella and Glenn Close) can barely handle the news, but Brian couldn’t be more smitten. As the two fall deeper in love, Brian begins to wish for more than just the hours of five to seven and soon the two must face the most significant decision of their lives.”

Who’s in it: Anton Yelchin, Berénice Marloh, Frank Langella, and Glenn Close

Why to see it: While the love story features Oscar-nominated actors Close and Langella, director Victor Levin is a co-executive producer on “Mad Men” and has been nominated for 4 Emmys.

Check out movie times here.

5. “Boulevard”

Synopsis: “What starts as an aimless drive down an unfamiliar street turns into a life-altering decision for the curious Nolan Mack (Robin Williams). For many years, Nolan and his wife Joy (Kathy Baker) have embraced their marriage as a convenient distraction from facing reality. When he meets a troubled young man named Leo (Roberto Aguire) on his drive home, Nolan finds himself breaking from the confines of his old life.”

Who’s in it: Robin Williams, Kathy Baker, Bob Odenkirk

Why to see it: It’s not too often you see Williams outside of a comedic role. Director Dito Montiel’s last film, “A Guide to Recognising Your Saints” won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance.

Check out movie times here.

6. “The Bachelor Weekend”







Synopsis: “A very modern groom-to-be reluctantly agrees to a bachelor weekend with his urbane friends, wild camping in the great outdoors of the west of Ireland. To their horror they are joined by the bride’s unpredictable brother, an alpha male known as “The Machine” whose explosive personality and wild leadership takes them on a journey they will never forget.”

Who’s in it: Andrew Scott, Brian Gleeson, Amy Huberman

Why to see it: Think “Bridesmaids” for men. If you tune into “Sherlock,” you’ll recognise Scott who plays Jim Moriarty on the BBC series, and he’s enough to sell us over on this comedy.

Check out movie times here.

7. “Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon”





Synopsis: “Mike Myers brings a comic touch to documenting the astounding career of consummate Hollywood insider Shep Gordon. Making playful use of archival footage, new interviews, and his own close relationship with the legendary talent manager, Myers reveals a man who has embraced his dualities: a hard-driving dealmaker who wants everyone to be happy and a rock ‘n’ roll hedonist who yearns for a family.”

Why to see it: This film not only marks Mike Myer’s directorial debut, but also gives an inside look at Gordon who has worked with artists in the music industry and helped create the idea of the “celebrity chef.”

8. “This Time Next Year”

Synopsis: The documentary follows the residents of Long Beach Island, New Jersey for the year after Hurricane Sandy.

Check out movie times here.

9. 1971

Synopsis: “On March 8, 1971 eight ordinary citizens broke into an FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania, a town just outside Philadelphia, took hundreds of secret files, and shared them with the public. In doing so, they uncovered the FBI’s vast and illegal regime of spying and intimidation of Americans exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Check out movie times here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.