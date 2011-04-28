WATCH: Here's The Trailer For The Movie Harvey Weinstein Was Up All Night Bidding Over

Harvey Weinstein‘s acquisition deputy Peter Lawson spent the wee hours of the morning at Manhattan’s Bowery Hotel, convincing filmmaker Lee Hirsch that Weinstein Co. is the right home for “The Bully Project.”



Hirsch’s documentary on bullying in America made a big splash at the Tribeca Film Festival, and with good reason.

It’s perfectly timed to the trend of kid relations getting seriously ugly.

It’s also beautifully shot — think “Friday Night Lights.”

Anyway, Weinstein was impressed enough to keep Lawson at the hotel through 4 a.m. — he also called in his own pleas. The deal was done at sunrise.

Trailer below.

