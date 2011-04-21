After De Niro's Done His Own Film Festival, He'll Judge At Cannes (And Here Are The Other 8 Jury Members)

This content series is sponsored by Adobe. Adobe solutions enable advertisers to create, deliver and optimise content across virtually any screen or device. Learn how Adobe solutions are shaping the future of digital experiences.

The Cannes Film Festival has announced the members of its competition jury.

Robert De Niro will serve as jury president during the film fest, which falls roughly two weeks after the Tribeca Film Festival, his own brainchild.

One thing to note — especially in a year when a boom in female filmmakers is being happily buzzed over — of the eight jury members (besides De Niro), four are men and four are women.

