After De Niro's Done His Own Film Festival, He'll Judge At Cannes (And Here Are The Other 8 Jury Members)

Megan Angelo
The Cannes Film Festival has announced the members of its competition jury.

Robert De Niro will serve as jury president during the film fest, which falls roughly two weeks after the Tribeca Film Festival, his own brainchild.

One thing to note — especially in a year when a boom in female filmmakers is being happily buzzed over — of the eight jury members (besides De Niro), four are men and four are women.

Nansun Shi is a veteran Chinese producer.

Linn Ullman is a Norwegian author and critic.

Martina Gusman is an up-and-coming Argentine producer and actress.

Hong Kong's Johnnie To, a film festival winner many times over, is now on the other side of the prizes.

The sole jury member from an African country, director Mahamat Saleh Haroun hails from Chad.

