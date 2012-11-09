There's A Bidding War For A TriBeCa Apartment Inside The Building Where Jay-Z And Beyonce Live

After a slight price cut, buyers are finally interested in a loft apartment in the TriBeCa building that Jay-Z and Beyonce live, according to the New York Post.



The two-bedroom, two-bathroom pad was originally listed for $3.495 million. But now that it’s been slashed to $2.9 million, the apartment has received multiple bids from prospective buyers.

The condo, inside 195 Hudson Street, spans 2,293 square feet, has 12-foot ceilings, a raised living room, and two office nooks.

Jay-Z moved into the building in 2004, when he bought an 8,300-square-foot apartment for $6.85 million.

May the best bidder win.

