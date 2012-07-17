Triathlete Attacked By Otter

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Minnesotan woman was hospitalized after an otter bit her 25 times while swimming last week, the Star Tribune reports.The women was training for next month’s Duluth Triathlon when she felt something nip at her ankle.



The next thing she knew, the otter was “ferociously” attacking her, giving her bites up to two inches thick.

She was given rabies shots and released from the hospital.

The Star Tribune consulted with biologists, who concluded that the otter was either rabid or a mother protecting her young.

Otters aren’t typically aggressive. But then again googling “otter attacks” yields more than 8 million results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.