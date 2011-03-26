THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Remembering The Triangle Fire And 12 More New York Disasters

Photo: wikimedia commons

On today’s 100th anniversary of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, we decided to take a look back at the other major disasters that occurred inside the five boroughs.It turns out that the 1911 tragedy that claimed 146 souls in Lower Manhattan wasn’t even the city’s worst day.



There are twelve other additional horrors in Big Apple history that combined to claim 5,173 lives.

#13 The Ninth Avenue Derailment The worst subway accident in NYC history resulted in 13 deaths when an above-ground subway train headed uptown took a turn at unsafe speed and careened down onto Ninth Avenue. Eerily, the accident took place on September 11th, 1905. #12 American Airlines Flight 320 On February 3rd, 1959, in what was apparently a botched attempt to approach the landing strip at LaGuardia Airport, the newly unveiled 'Electra' aircraft crashed into the East River killing 65 of the 73 people aboard. #11 Kew Gardens Train Crash When the brakes failed on an Eastbound LIRR train, packed with rush hour commuters, it became stuck in a dark tunnel where it was rear-ended by another packed train. The collision resulted in the deaths of 78 people on November 22nd, 1950. 363 people were injured. #10 Eastern Airlines Flight 663 84 people died on February 8th, 1965 when a pilot lost his spatial orientation after a mid-air 'near miss' en route from Boston and crashed into the waters off Jones Beach. A Carnival celebration in the South Bronx claimed the lives of 87 people when the 'Happy Land' nightclub caught fire on March 25th, 1990. The club had no fire exits and the tragedy caused a major overhaul in NYC safety regulations. #8 The Malbone Street Train Wreck Moving at an unsafe speed, a passenger train derailed in tunnel underneath Malbone Street in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, shearing off the sides and roofs of four of the five cars. The accident occurred on November 1st, 1918, as World War I came to a close in Europe, and caused further trauma to the American public by causing the deaths of at least 93 people. #7 American Airlines Flight 1 A flight bound for LA crashes into Jamaica Bay on March 1st, 1962 killing all 95 people aboard. At the time, it was the deadliest aeroplane crash on American soil. #6 Eastern Airlines Flight 66 Wind shear at JFK Airport causes a flight inbound from New Orleans to crash into Jamaica, Queens on June 24th, 1975. 124 people died, there were 12 survivors. #5 The Park Slope Plane Crash On December 16th, 1960, a TWA aircraft en route to LaGuardia and United Airlines aircraft en route to Idlewilde (now JFK) Airport collided over the Park Slope area of Brooklyn. The wreckages of both planes crashed into the brownstone-laden neighbourhood, killing all 128 people on both aeroplanes and 6 people on the ground. #4 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire 100 years ago today, a fire in a garment factory on Washington Square Park claimed the lives of 146 garment workers, most of them were women and many leaped from the 8th, 9th and 10th floor windows to their deaths in a panic to escape the smoke and flames of the unsafe conditions in the building. The memory of the tragedy is etched into the fabric of New York City's consciousness even today. #3 American Airlines Flight 587- 266 dead Just weeks after 9/11, incredibly strong turbulence brought down an Airbus almost immediately after takeoff at JFK. It crash landed into the residential neighbourhood of Belle Harbor, Queens, killing all 260 people on board and 6 people on the ground. #2 Shipwreck of the PS General Slocum- 1,021 dead The steamship PS General Slocum caught fire in the East River on June 15th, 1904 en route to a church picnic resulting 1,021 deaths. Federal and state governments reacted to the Slocum disaster by pushing through new regulations requiring safety equipment on all seafaring vessels in the US. #1 September 11th, 2001 2,973 people lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade centre. It was the worst day in NYC history and a major turning point in the history of the Modern World. See the worst 12 Earthquakes of All Time The worst Earthquakes ever>

