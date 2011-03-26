100 YEARS AGO: The Triangle Factory Fire

Photo: Kheel centre/ILR School/Cornell University

The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City that happened a 100 years ago on this date was the deadliest industrial disaster in the city and the fourth deadliest industrial-related accident in U.S. history. Some 146 people – mostly young immigrant women – lost their lives perishing in the fire or jumping from the 8th, 9th and 10th floors to their deaths.



Many of the workers could not escape through the exits as they had been locked by managers, which was one of numerous violations brought to light by the fire.

The disaster led to legislation that improved factory working standards and strengthen unions, which have helped change the conditions for sweatshop workers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.