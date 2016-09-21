Antidote is a digital health startup that's aiming to speed up the development of breakthrough drugs

Antidote Pablo Graiver, CEO and cofounder of Antidote.

A digital health startup that has raised $17.9 million (£13.7 million) and helps patients find medical trials online has rebranded itself from TrialReach to Antidote.

The London-based company, founded in 2009, has built a website that helps patients to find medical trials online, while also helping pharmaceutical companies to find patients for their trials. It does this by pulling in clinical trials from multiple sources, before going on to present the information in a more accessible format.

Pablo Graiver, CEO and cofounder of Antidote, said: “TrialReach as a brand became a little bit short. We outgrew the brand.

“We’ve been evolving in the last 12 months, maybe a bit quietly. We’ve been evolving the technology, strengthening the team, and building the relationships that we have with pharma companies and research hospitals. Now we’re ready to go out and say ‘hey.'”

Antidote is free for patients to use but pharmaceutical companies must pay the company a fee if it wants to use the platform to find patients for trials.

Hundreds of thousands of patients have already been enrolled onto clinical trials that they might not have otherwise found as a result of Antidote’s platform, Graiver said.

Other names on the shortlist included Roura, Almond, Voyager Health, and Carbon Health.

Eze Vidra, a former venture capitalist at Google Ventures and the current CIO at Antidote, highlighted that an antidote is “something you apply in a small dose to solve a big problem.”

He added: “A change in name not only represents a change for the company but it also represents a change in ambition. TrialReach is very pharma speak and technical, while Antidote is actually the cure.”

The name-change is being announced at a pharmaceutical conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, where Graiver plans to meet with potential investors and executives of pharmaceutical companies.

