We have a trial date for Martin Shkreli

The fraud trial of Martin Shkreli, the former CEO of controversial drugmaker Turing Pharmaceuticals, will begin on June 26th, 2017, according to CNBC.

Shkreli stands accused of fraud for allegedly attempting to loot another pharmaceutical company he ran, Retrophin, in 2014.

He caught the country’s attention, though, when the company he started after that, Turing, raised the price of a life-saving AIDS drug by over 5,000% from 13.50 per pill to $750 per pill.

He was just as charming when he testified before Congress back in January. He would not answer questions, and laughed through his short time in the hot seat.

“You can look away if you like, but you should see the faces of the people you affect,” Representative Elijah Cummings said. “You are known as one of the bad boys of pharma.”

Additionally, we should note that Shkreli also offended the Wu Tang clan when he bought the only copy of one of their albums for $2 million, and then proceeded to taunt them about it.

“I don’t even know him,” Ghostface Killah, a member of the group, told Pitchfork. “But I know what he did with the AIDS [drug] like that, that’s not right, that’s not right.”

We have heard that Wu Tang Clan is nothing to mess with, so add that to Shkreli’s long list of problems.

