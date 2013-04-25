New iPhone Email App Makes It Simple To Clear Your Inbox

Kevin Smith
email iphone

With new iPhone app Triage, we may finally have a decent solution to email overload.

The point of Triage is to keep things as easy as possible.

Users can quickly flip through messages and either archive, reply with a quick message on the spot, or keep message unread to get to later.

Triage is available for iPhone for $1.99.

Apple blogger John Gruber said that after using Triage for a while, “I’m more caught up on my email than I have been in years.”

There are so many products and services meant to lighten the email load, but many just make it more of a chore. We thought ultra-hyped app Mailbox would be the solution to our email issues but it wasn’t. Triage is a welcome alternative.

Triage works with Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and iCloud with support for more email services on the way.

Want to see what it looks like and how it works?

Triage is a new iPhone email app that helps you stay on top of your inbox. It's available for iPhone and will set you back $1.99.

Once the app is downloaded go ahead and tap to open.

There's no waiting list with this app. Simply tap get started to begin.

Choose your email provider. It looks very similar to when you set up an email account in Apple's stock Mail app.

Fill out your name, email, put in your password, and add a description of the account.

Message show up as cards, take a glance at it and swipe up to archive.

If you want to keep a message unread swipe down and you can get to it later.

If you want to read the full email just tap on it to expand.

While in the expanded view you only have a few options. Tap the top bar to get more information about the message or tap the arrow icon in the bottom right to go to the brief view.

After that brief introduction we're finally let into the app.

It takes just a second for emails to load...

And if you want to keep something unread so you'll see it later, swipe down. But it won't show up in Triage again. If this were a message that let you type out a quick response on the spot you can do that as well and be done.

Once you've gotten through new messages, you're done.

Now that you've got email under control check out this hot new to do list app...

This To Do List App Punishes You For Not Getting Things Done >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.