New iPhone Email App Makes It Simple To Clear Your Inbox

With new iPhone app Triage, we may finally have a decent solution to email overload.



The point of Triage is to keep things as easy as possible.

Users can quickly flip through messages and either archive, reply with a quick message on the spot, or keep message unread to get to later.

Triage is available for iPhone for $1.99.

Apple blogger John Gruber said that after using Triage for a while, “I’m more caught up on my email than I have been in years.”

There are so many products and services meant to lighten the email load, but many just make it more of a chore. We thought ultra-hyped app Mailbox would be the solution to our email issues but it wasn’t. Triage is a welcome alternative.

Triage works with Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and iCloud with support for more email services on the way.

Want to see what it looks like and how it works?

