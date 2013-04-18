New Email App Has Blogger 'More Caught Up On My Email Than I Have Been In Years'

Email overload is a real problem.



Apple blogger, John Gruber believes he has discovered a solution to the email burden through a new iPhone app called Triage.

Triage’s concept is simple, Gruber explains:

[It’s] meant for just one thing: flipping through your inbox and marking messages as either (a) done with it, don’t need to see it again, archive it; (b) I can just peck out a quick reply right here on the phone and be done with it; or (c) I’ll deal with this one later, leave it in my inbox marked unread, but don’t show it to me again in Triage.

There are so many products and services meant to lighten the email load, but many just make it more of a chore. We thought ultra-hyped app Mailbox would be the solution to our email issues but it wasn’t. Triage is a welcome alternative.

Triage is available for iPhone for $1.99.

