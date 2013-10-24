Triad Trouble For 'Transformers 4' In Hong Kong As Second Extortion Attempt Reported

AP ‘Transformers 4’ Director Michael Bay on set in Hong Kong.

It was reported in the South China Morning Post and the Hong Kong Economic Journal Wednesday that there is yet more trouble for director Michael Bay and his “Transformers 4” film crew in Hong Kong as a Triad gang member was arrested Wednesday night for supposedly trying to extort money from the film crew.

This follows on the heels of last week’s incident where Bay and the crew were accosted by a “maniac” wielding an air conditioner.

That man was one of two brothers Mak Chi-shing and Mak Chi-hang — Hang Fat Air Conditioner and Water Electrical Company — who tried to extort the film crew for a reported HK $US100,000.

SCMP reports:

Police are looking for three other racketeers in connection with the latest case, which happened on the roof of a residential block in To Kwa Wan Road at about 2.30pm on Tuesday. The four men allegedly approached the film crew and demanded money from them as they were checking the site, according to police. Officers were called to the scene and arrested a 35-year-old Hong Kong man. The other three suspects managed to escape. A police source said the man was a suspected triad member.

We’ve reached out to Paramount for further comment on the incident.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.