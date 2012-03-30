30 People From Around The World Reveal Their Greatest Dreams

Photo: Flickr/Trey Ratcliff

Photographer Trey Ratcliff is known for his stunning HDR photographs of Japan and China.In his collection “What they dream and What they do” Ratcliffe focuses his lens on human subjects, speaking to people from all walks of life about their futures. These range from the practical, like opening a salon, to the intangible, like finding peace.



He says of his work:

I enjoy watching people; I like interesting faces.

Sometimes, if I have my camera, I ask if I can take their photo. If they are down on their luck, I give them a few dollars (or Euros or Yuen) first.

I then talk to them a little about their story.

It is interesting to me the difference in the faces in those people that are closer to their dreams than farther.

