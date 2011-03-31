Trey Ratcliff Releases One Of The Sexiest Photo Editing Apps For iPad

If you are into photography and haven’t heard of Trey Ratcliff, you should. He gave an awesome talk at Google about High Dynamic Range photography. It’s a classic, one of the best I’ve seen on photography.



But today he’s released 100 Cameras in 1 for iPad. Very awesome new iPad app that lets you take your photo, and see it edited into 100 different versions.

Here he demos what his new app looks like and what it does (I met him at the recent SXSW conference).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

