Florida Congressman Live Tweets His Review Of Jay-Z's New Album

Amelia Acosta
172595770

Apparently, people just won’t stop pestering Rep. Trey Radel (R-Fla.) for his opinion’s on Jay-Z’s new album, “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” 

The congressman took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to give his followers what they wanted: a live-tweeted review of the rapper’s latest project. Though the album’s been getting its fair share of lukewarm reviews, Jay-Z has a big fan in Radel:

Radel loved “Holy Grail,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with Justin Timberlake:

Jay-Z’s the only one who knows how to keep it real, unlike some other rappers Radel could (and does) mention:

He had a lot of enthusiasm for “Picasso Baby,” which Jay-Z recently performed to a crowd in a Chelsea gallery: 

And an appreciation for the intelligence behind “Oceans”:

Excitement seemed to peak with “Somewhereinamerica,” Hova’s indulgent anthem to his own success:

Radel loved the throwback sound of “Crown:”

Not entirely sure how he feels about “Heaven,” given the earlier diss to Kanye West:

Jay-Z made “BBC” a family affair and collaborated with superstar Beyonce, but Radel was more concerned about the reference to Long Island rapper/producer duo Rakim and Erik B:

He didn’t mind when “Nickels and Dimes” upped the intensity:

And to all the critics who’ve called “Tom Ford” ostentatious bragging, Radel had Jay-Z’s back:

After about an hour, the review came to an end. Now we’re dying to know what he’ll have to say when the new Wu Tang Clan album drops later this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.