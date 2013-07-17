Florida Congressman Live Tweets His Review Of Jay-Z's New Album

Apparently, people just won’t stop pestering Rep. Trey Radel (R-Fla.) for his opinion’s on Jay-Z’s new album, “Magna Carta Holy Grail.”



The congressman took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to give his followers what they wanted: a live-tweeted review of the rapper’s latest project. Though the album’s been getting its fair share of lukewarm reviews, Jay-Z has a big fan in Radel:

Have been asked several times here about #jayz‘s @s_c_ new album. On way to #DC. Totally unqualified review to come… — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

Radel loved “Holy Grail,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with Justin Timberlake:

Only… ONLY.. #JayZ @s_c_ can pull off a #hiphop ode to Kurt Cobain and REM @remhq. Not just an ode.. But lyrical references! Pretty sick. — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

Jay-Z’s the only one who knows how to keep it real, unlike some other rappers Radel could (and does) mention:

And only Hova @s_c_ can pull off references to the Concord, Paris n Rome and still sound real. Not @kanyewest. No one. #MCHG — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

He had a lot of enthusiasm for “Picasso Baby,” which Jay-Z recently performed to a crowd in a Chelsea gallery:

.@S_c_ Shuts it down in last 1:30 of Picasso Baby. Love it. & at :30 where the beat drops out is pretty sick. #MCHG — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

And an appreciation for the intelligence behind “Oceans”:

Oceans w Frank Ocean (who I can’t find a @twitter for!). Clever song name, huh? Solid tune. #MCHG — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

Excitement seemed to peak with “Somewhereinamerica,” Hova’s indulgent anthem to his own success:

Somewhereinamerica. Helluva track. Piano, brass n strings rock. #Nola feel. & hilarious. Yes– #Twerking. Even a ref to Frank Sinatra! #MCHG — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

Radel loved the throwback sound of “Crown:”

On Crown. Love the use of old school synths & bass sounds like a TR-808. Old school. Solid beats. #jayz @s_c_ #MCHG — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

Not entirely sure how he feels about “Heaven,” given the earlier diss to Kanye West:

No idea who produced @s_c_ tunes, but Heaven has a @kanyewest kinda feel to it. #MCHG — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

Jay-Z made “BBC” a family affair and collaborated with superstar Beyonce, but Radel was more concerned about the reference to Long Island rapper/producer duo Rakim and Erik B:

He didn’t mind when “Nickels and Dimes” upped the intensity:

Don’t know who drops the hook w/ #jayz @s_c_ on “nickels & dimes.” But solid track. Kinda dark. #MCHG — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

And to all the critics who’ve called “Tom Ford” ostentatious bragging, Radel had Jay-Z’s back:

And only #jayz @s_c_ can throw down “nickels n dimes” after tracks about Concords, Paris, Rome n Tom Ford.. Dude still pulls it off. #MCHG — Rep. Trey Radel (@treyradel) July 16, 2013

After about an hour, the review came to an end. Now we’re dying to know what he’ll have to say when the new Wu Tang Clan album drops later this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.