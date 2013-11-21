Florida Congressman Invited Undercover Police Officer Back To His Apartment To Use Cocaine Before He Was Caught

Rep. Trey Radel (R-Fla.) pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanour charge of cocaine possession, according to multiple reports, and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Court documents provide a picture of the sequence of events last month that led to Radel being charged on Tuesday.

Radel attempted to purchase 3.5 grams of cocaine from an undercover officer at a restaurant in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29. The estimated worth of the cocaine was about $US250, according to the documents. This happened after Radel invited the undercover officer to his residence to use cocaine, according to the documents.

After Radel completed the purchase from the undercover officer, he was approached by federal agents, upon which point he dropped the cocaine. He agreed to talk to the federal agents about what had happened and admitted he had just purchased the cocaine. He also invited the agents back to his residence, where he produced a vial of cocaine that was in his apartment.

After he was charged on Tuesday, Radel admitted in a statement that he is an alcoholic, which led him to make an “extremely irresponsible decision.”

“I’m profoundly sorry to let down my family, particularly my wife and son, and the people of Southwest Florida. I struggle with the disease of alcoholism, and this led to an extremely irresponsible choice. As the father of a young son and a husband to a loving wife, I need to get help so I can be a better man for both of them,” Radel said.

“In facing this charge, I realise the disappointment my family, friends and constituents must feel. Believe me, I am disappointed in myself, and I stand ready to face the consequences of my actions.”

