Congressman Guilty Of Cocaine Possession Says He's Taking A Leave Of Absence For 'Intensive' Treatment

Rep. Trey Radel (R-Fla.) announced late Wednesday he would be taking a leave of absence to begin “intensive” treatment following his guilty plea for possession of cocaine.

In a press conference, Radel held back tears, speaking candidly about his struggle with addiction and vowed that he would regain the trust that he had lost.

“I will work on rebuilding the trust of southwest Florida,” he said.

Radel also announced that he would be donating his salary to a charity while he was away at treatment.

“I’m struggling with this disease but I can overcome,” Radel said. “I can become a role model for people struggling.”

Radel pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of cocaine possession early Wednesday and was sentenced to one year of probation. The charge stemmed from his attempt to purchase 3.5 grams of cocaine from an undercover officer at a restaurant in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29.

“I believe in accountability and transparency,” Radel told reporters during the press conference. ” … I knew this day would come.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.