Florida Congressman Who Pleaded Guilty To Cocaine Will Reportedly Resign

Rep. Trey Radel (R-Fla.), the freshman Congressman who pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and went to rehab last year, is resigning on Monday, according to Politico.

Radel was sentenced to one year probation for his misdemeanour drug possession charge. Republicans in Florida called for him to resign, but he went back to work earlier this month.

In October, Radel tried to purchase 3.5 grams of cocaine from an undercover officer at a restaurant. After charges were brought, he admitted that he’s an alcoholic.



He spent about a month in rehab.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.