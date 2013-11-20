Congressman Arrested For Cocaine Possession

Rep. Trey Radel (R-Fla.), a freshman congressman, was arrested last month for cocaine possession in the District of Columbia,

according to D.C. Superior Court documents obtained by Politico.

Radel is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In a statement, Radel said that he “struggles with the disease of alcoholism,” which led him to make an “extremely irresponsible choice.”

The full statement:

“I’m profoundly sorry to let down my family, particularly my wife and son, and the people of Southwest Florida. I struggle with the disease of alcoholism, and this led to an extremely irresponsible choice. As the father of a young son and a husband to a loving wife, I need to get help so I can be a better man for both of them.” “In facing this charge, I realise the disappointment my family, friends and constituents must feel. Believe me, I am disappointed in myself, and I stand ready to face the consequences of my actions.” “However, this unfortunate event does have a positive side. It offers me an opportunity to seek treatment and counseling. I know I have a problem and will do whatever is necessary to overcome it, hopefully setting an example for others struggling with this disease.” “Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Radel’s district is located in Southwest Florida. He entered the race after Republican Connie Mack IV decided to run for a U.S. Senate seat. Radel won 62% of the vote in the 2012 election.

