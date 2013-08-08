HOUSE OF THE DAY: 'South Park' Co-Creator Trey Parker Bought A $US13.9 Million Mansion In Los Angeles

Last month, “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker bought a gorgeous seven-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles for over $US13.89 million, according to real estate blog The Real Estalker.
The Spanish Colonial estate was listed through Prudential California Realty agent David Offer.
Perhaps Parker’s purchase is tied to the fact that he’ll soon be having a baby with his long-time girlfriend Boogie Tillmo.
The new home of the “Book of Mormon” co-writer is located in LA’s Brentwood neighbourhood, and has over 10,000 square feet of property filled with hardwood floors, stenciled ceiling beams, and hand-painted tiles.
It also comes with a whole-house sound system, solar heating, pool house, and at least seven wood-burning fireplaces.
When you first walk in, there's a long, vaulted hallway. The entire floor plan is very laid-back and open.
The sky-lit master bath has a vanity area, access to the porch, as well as a bathtub right near the window.
It's located near the heated swimming pool with inset spa and gorgeous views of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.