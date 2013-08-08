HOUSE OF THE DAY: 'South Park' Co-Creator Trey Parker Bought A $US13.9 Million Mansion In Los Angeles

Trey parker la homeRedfinTrey Parker and his girlfriend Boogie Tillmo in front of the $US13.9 million mansion.

Last month, “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker bought a gorgeous seven-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles for over $US13.89 million, according to real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The Spanish Colonial estate was listed through Prudential California Realty agent David Offer.

Perhaps Parker’s purchase is tied to the fact that he’ll soon be having a baby with his long-time girlfriend Boogie Tillmo.

The new home of the “Book of Mormon” co-writer is located in LA’s Brentwood neighbourhood, and has over 10,000 square feet of property filled with hardwood floors, stenciled ceiling beams, and hand-painted tiles.

It also comes with a whole-house sound system, solar heating, pool house, and at least seven wood-burning fireplaces.

Trey Parker's new home is in LA's Brentwood Park neighbourhood and sits on nearly an acre of land.

When you first walk in, there's a long, vaulted hallway. The entire floor plan is very laid-back and open.

The home is filled with wood-burning fireplaces in the living and sitting rooms.

You can get a good look at the stenciled ceiling beams in this space, which overlooks the backyard.

The kitchen has an island and chef's stove, and opens out into the 10-person dining room.

There's also a game room with a bar and space for a full-sized pool table.

The double-height foyer is ringed by a second floor gallery.

There's a large den on the upper level with a vaulted and beamed ceiling.

The master suite has a wrap around porch and fireplace.

The sky-lit master bath has a vanity area, access to the porch, as well as a bathtub right near the window.

The master suite sitting room looks just as cozy.

Here's a look at the upper level porch decked out with comfortable couches and chairs.

There's also a mini guest-house-slash-pool-house in the back of the property.

It's located near the heated swimming pool with inset spa and gorgeous views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

