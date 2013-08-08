HOUSE OF THE DAY: 'South Park' Co-Creator Trey Parker Bought A $US13.9 Million Mansion In Los Angeles

Redfin Trey Parker and his girlfriend Boogie Tillmo in front of the $US13.9 million mansion.

Last month, “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker bought a gorgeous seven-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles for over $US13.89 million, according to real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The Spanish Colonial estate was listed through Prudential California Realty agent David Offer.

Perhaps Parker’s purchase is tied to the fact that he’ll soon be having a baby with his long-time girlfriend Boogie Tillmo.

The new home of the “Book of Mormon” co-writer is located in LA’s Brentwood neighbourhood, and has over 10,000 square feet of property filled with hardwood floors, stenciled ceiling beams, and hand-painted tiles.

It also comes with a whole-house sound system, solar heating, pool house, and at least seven wood-burning fireplaces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.