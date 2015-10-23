The Benghazi chairman couldn't explain what he learned after 10 hours of testimony from Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton testified before the House Select Committee on Benghazi for over 10 hours today, but the committee’s chairman Trey Gowdy was at a loss when asked by a reporter what new information he had learned from the hearing.

Gowdy seemed caught off-guard by the question.

“Uh, I think some of Jimmy Jordan’s [R-OH, committee member] questioning — well, when you say ‘new today,’ we knew some of that already. We knew about the emails. In terms of [Clinton’s] testimony? I don’t know that she testified that much differently today than she has in the previous times she’s testified,” said Gowdy.

Benghazi comm. Chairman Trey Gowdy is asked what new information emerged in the hearing. His answer: pic.twitter.com/aZOwDz29xU

— Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) October 23, 2015

