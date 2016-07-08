GOP congressman Trey Gowdy reads list of Clinton statements to FBI director, who says they were all false

Rep. Trey Gowdy on Thursday read FBI Director James Comey a series of statements made by Hillary Clinton about her private email setup and asked if the agency head would say whether each were true.

“Secretary Clinton said she never sent or received classified information over her private email. Was that true?” the South Carolina Republican asked at the outset.

Comey said that statement was false.

“Secretary Clinton said, ‘I did not email any classified material to anyone on my email, there is no classified material.’ That was true?” Gowdy asked.

“There was classified email,” Comey replied.

Gowdy continued: “Secretary Clinton said she used just one device. Was that true?”

“She used multiple devices during the four years of her term as secretary of state,” the FBI director said.

“Secretary Clinton said all work-related emails were returned to the State Department,” Gowdy said.

“No,” replied Comey, adding “we found thousands that were not returned.”

“Secretary Clinton said neither she nor anyone else deleted work related emails from her personal account. was that true?” Gowdy asked.

Comey said that question was “harder” to answer, but said “work-related emails” were discovered in “slack space.”

“Whether they were deleted or a server was changed out something happened to them. There’s no doubt that the work related emails that were removed electronically from the email system,” he explained.

Gowdy had one final question: “Secretary Clinton said her lawyers read every one of the emails and were overly inclusive. Did her lawyers read the email content individually?”

“No,” answered Comey.

Comey was on Capitol Hill testifying before Congress just days after he announced the FBI would recommend no charges be filed against Hillary Clinton in the bureau’s email probe.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch formally closed the case Wednesday.

