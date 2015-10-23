The Benghazi chairman was stumped on a simple question about Hillary Clinton's marathon testimony

After questioning Hillary Clinton for 11 hours in Congress, the head of the House Select Committee investigating the terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya didn’t have a concrete answer about whether he’d learned anything new.

On Thursday, Clinton sat with lawmakers on Capitol Hill for a daylong hearing about the attacks on the American consulate in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

Over the course of the day, lawmakers grilled Clinton about everything from her use of a private server while serving as secretary of state, to the rationale behind her support of an international military incursion into Libya in the first place.

But when asked by a reporter after the hearing about what new information the committee had gleaned from the hearing, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina) didn’t have an answer.

“In terms of her testimony, I don’t know if she testified that differently today than she’s previously testified,” Gowdy said.

The congressman then said that he’d follow up by looking at the day’s transcripts.

Benghazi comm. Chairman Trey Gowdy is asked what new information emerged in the hearing. His answer: pic.twitter.com/aZOwDz29xU

— Tim Hanrahan (@TimJHanrahan) October 23, 2015

