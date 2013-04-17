A Tech Entrepreneur Supposedly Spent $35 Million On San Francisco's Priciest House

san francisco house

Tech entrepreneur Trevor Traina and his wife Alexis reportedly spent $35 million on a mansion on San Francisco’s “Billionaire’s Row,” according to local real estate blog Socket Site (via Curbed).

At that price, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in the city.

The home, a Tudor in Pacific Heights, last sold in late 2011 for $29.5 million. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, bay views, a chef’s kitchen, a catering room, a 3,000 bottle wine cellar, and a heated outdoor spa.

Traina has founded four tech companies, including Driverside.com, according to CrunchBase.

These photos are from last time the home was listed but show how stunning the property is.

The gardens surrounding the home are immaculate.

And the views of the bay and Golden Gate Bridge are unbeatable.

Check out how big the property is from above.

Bay windows make the most of the view.

Great marblework and a huge chandelier in the foyer.

The property was supposedly revamped by the last owner.

A dining room with space for a feast.

The chef's kitchen is modern.

The day room leads to the balcony.

We hope those curtains were replaced.

The master bedroom has a huge fireplace and bay windows.

The breakfast nook reminds us of a hotel.

The wine cellar holds 3,000 bottles.

The outdoor pool is rare for San Francisco.

The entrance to the home is framed by two evergreens.

