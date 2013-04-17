A Tech Entrepreneur Supposedly Spent $35 Million On San Francisco's Priciest House

Tech entrepreneur Trevor Traina and his wife Alexis reportedly spent $35 million on a mansion on San Francisco’s “Billionaire’s Row,” according to local real estate blog Socket Site (via Curbed).



At that price, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in the city.

The home, a Tudor in Pacific Heights, last sold in late 2011 for $29.5 million. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, bay views, a chef’s kitchen, a catering room, a 3,000 bottle wine cellar, and a heated outdoor spa.

Traina has founded four tech companies, including Driverside.com, according to CrunchBase.

These photos are from last time the home was listed but show how stunning the property is.

