The Broncos' new quarterback recreated Peyton Manning's ridiculous cold tub-and-helmet photo, but missed an important detail

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian recreated one of the most iconic examples his predecessor’s dedication to his craft by posing for a photo in a cold tub while wearing a helmet. Unfortunately for Siemian, he missed one important detail.

Peyton Manning became one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time by being insanely competitive. One of the most iconic off-the-field examples of that competitive streak was when Manning was photographed in a cold tub wearing his helmet late in the 2013 season.

Siemian recreated the photo with the caption, “This seemed to work out well for the last guy.”

This seemed to work out well for the last guy. pic.twitter.com/LYn1qVCuDd

— Trevor Siemian (@TrevorSiemian) December 3, 2016

It wasn’t that Manning just loved having his helmet on at all times, although we probably shouldn’t rule that out completely. Rather, Manning was missing practice because of an injured ankle. While soaking the ankle in the tub, Manning wore his helmet so that he could listen in on the play calls happening outside at the same time. It was a way for Manning to get mental reps even though he was missing out on actual physical reps.

While Siemian’s recreation efforts should be commended, it seems like he missed one small, but important detail.

Manning, ever the professional pitchman, made sure the logo on his sneaker was visible, Siemian did not do the same for his Nike partners.

Of course, this may have been accidental on the part of Manning. He was in the last months of his long-term partnership with Reebok at the time (he signed with Nike the next season). But if anybody would have made sure to take care of his corporate partners — or subtly remind the shoe companies that he was about to become a free agent — it was Peyton.

