An ex-NFL star explains what led him to success in both football and creating TV shows

Trevor Pryce is a two-time Super Bowl winner who started his own record label, and recently had a children’s series called “Kulipari” released on Netflix.

When I asked him what led him to success in this various disciplines, he replied that it all came down to hyperactivity.

“I was a hyperactive kid,” he explained. “That’s what people don’t really understand about athletics. Being hyper-creative and being hyperactive as an athlete are the same exact thing. It depends on how big and strong your body is. As a 12-year-old my brain worked the same way … A constant churning of the gears. I wanted to get up and write something, I wanted to get up and run, I wanted to make music, to go play basketball.”

Fast-forward to Pryce’s adult life, and he’s playing in the NFL. During the offseason he has two things: time and money. And he still has that drive, he has to do something.

That only increased when Pryce retired, he said.

And he’s not the only one. Among pro athletes, Pryce knows a lot of people like him. “Maybe not as successful,” he said. “But their minds work the same way.”

Read Business Insider’s full profile of how Pryce sold his show to Netflix. >>>

