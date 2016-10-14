Trevor Noah compares the new 'unshackled' Donald Trump to King Kong

Comedy Central ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.’

Trevor Noah examined the controversy and fallout surrounding Donald Trump’s lewd comments from a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video on Wednesday night’s “The Daily Show.”

In the aftermath of the leaked video, Trump has lost the support of a multitude of Republican politicians and, in a sense, he’s now gone rogue.

After announcing that “t

he shackles have been taken off me,” Trump attacked party leaders like John McCain and Paul Ryan, who have verbally distanced themselves from the candidate (though Ryan still endorses Trump).

Noah compared Trump’s unshackled approach and self-destructive tendencies to another famous rogue: King Kong.

“Yes, people, apparently what we’ve seen up until now was shackled Donald Trump,” Noah said. “But not anymore. Now, Trump is like King Kong — in that they both broke free of their shackles and like grabbing white women without asking.”

The “Daily Show” host then suggested that Trump has, in fact, been the third-party “outsider” candidate that many Americans have been waiting for all along.

“He’s an outsider to everything: decency, paying taxes, reality,” Noah said. “There’s nobody like him. He’s completely unique. He’s like a snowflake, but a snowflake that got peed on before it hit your tongue.”

Watch the “Daily Show” segment below:

