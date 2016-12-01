Trevor Noah: We should treat Trump 'like the toddler he is'

Trevor Noah has a new way of looking at media coverage of President-elect Donald Trump, and it’s not very flattering for Trump.

As Noah showed on Tuesday night’s “Daily Show,” Trump recently engaged in some hostility with the press, retweeting a teenager who called CNN’s Jeff Zeleny “pathetic.” The tactic reminded Noah of something else he’s seen.

“Have you ever argued with a toddler? Because if you have, you probably lost that argument, or you killed the toddler. Either way, you didn’t win the argument,” Noah said. “Because you can’t win an argument against a toddler. Toddlers will say the most outlandish s—.”

This led Noah to make his case about how journalists have been dealing with Trump.

“Over the course of this election season, we’ve come to realise that President-elect Trump might have the mind of a toddler. And if you think about it, it makes sense,” Noah said.

He elaborated that Trump and toddlers both enjoy “building things, attention, and grabbing things they’re not supposed to.”

But when it comes to his relationship to journalists and other politicians, according to Noah, what makes Trump stand apart is that “facts mean nothig to him. Trump has no relationship to facts.”

So Noah thinks there may be another way for media to treat Trump.

“One thing the news could try is treating Trump like the todlder he is,” the host said. “You don’t argue with a toddler if you want to win. Don’t amplify the toddler’s voice, because you’ll just get trapped in the toddler’s world. Rather, just keep asking the toddler to elaborate, because logic is the downfall of every toddler.”

Watch Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.