Trevor Noah: 'When I see Trump, I see a stand-up comedian'

On Wednesday, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah sat down for CNN’s latest “The Messy Truth,” hosted by Van Jones, and touched on a major reason he believes President Donald Trump was able to become leader of the free world.

“During the debates there were moments when Trump would connect with people… When I see Trump, I see a stand-up comedian,” Noah said. “He connects with audiences in the same way, he knows how to make you laugh in a moment where you didn’t think you would, he knows how to broach a topic in a way that no one normally can.”

Noah points to Trump’s first address to Congress when he recognised the wife of fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, and how he played off of the thunderous applause, as a perfect example.

“That moment, Ryan’s wife, Trump even told a joke, and people laughed. People connected. And I was like, that is scary, that is good,” Noah said.

Though many in the media praised that Trump speech, including Van Jones, Noah sees a danger there.

“When you watch Trump and what you said [about him being presidential], my first instinct was, come again, Van?” Noah said. “But when I watched it, I realised what you were saying. The honest truth is that he became presidential in that moment. What’s not scary is that he became presidential in that moment. I think what’s scary is that it is that easy to become presidential.”

