Trevor Noah: How Trump has built his own 'crazy reality' in the first days of his presidency

On Thursday’s “Daily Show,” Trevor Noah took stock of the first week of Donald Trump’s presidency to see what we can expect from here, and his assessment was pretty grim. It included a “Dark Knight” nod.

“The difference between candidate Trump and President Trump is that now we have to live in his crazy reality,” Noah said.

According to Noah, Trump as president continues to find ways to build “his own reality,” in part by selecting what he decides is real news or “fake news.”

“If the news is critical of Donald Trump, it’s fake news. Only praise is real news. Which is insane,” Noah said.

The host pointed to Trump’s recent interview with ABC, in which Trump used Fox News’ positive coverage of his CIA speech to dismiss the widespread criticism he got for that speech, including from the intelligence community.

“And it’s also crazy that all he does it watch Fox,” Noah said. “He doesn’t want to read, he doesn’t want to have briefings. Trump watches Fox to get his news. You realise the reason that we need the news is because we don’t have what the president has, which is all the information.”

Noah then laid into Trump for repeatedly insisting that millions of people fraudulently voted in the 2016 presidential election, for which he has presented no credible evidence. Yet Trump says he will launch an investigation into voter fraud. The president referred to the number of dead people who are registered to vote.

“I see dead people,” Noah joked. “You do understand because Donald Trump truly believes he should have won the popular vote, the federal government will now spend a ton of money and time investigating nonexistent voter fraud.

“It’s going to end up as an excuse to restrict more American citizens from voting. That’s all that’s going to happen,” Noah continued.

Noah thought that for all of his ominous comments in the ABC interview, Trump needed different makeup, so he gave the president the same look as Heath Jedger’s Joker.

Watch the video below:



