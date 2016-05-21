Trevor Noah rails against transgender bathroom debate and compares it to segregation

Comedy Central ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.’

With the 24-hour news channels spending a lot of time bringing on talking heads who are for or against the anti-transgender bathroom laws, Trevor Noah over at “The Daily Show” took it upon himself to address the debate. He went on a spirited rant for eight minutes on why the whole thing is absurd.

He touched on the argument that allowing transgender people into bathrooms not corresponding to the sex they were assigned at birth would invite more sexual predators into public restrooms.

He’s not convinced, to say the least.

“That’s what perverts have been waiting for, loopholes,” Noah said. “Guys out there are like, ‘Man, I want to flash people in the bathroom so badly, when are they going to change the laws?'”

And on the expectation of privacy when you go into the bathroom and being around people just like you, Noah said:

“The transgender population in America is closer to zero per cent than one per cent. So the chances of you bumping into a transgender person in the bathroom is almost zero per cent, but the chances of a transgender person needing the bathroom is 100 per cent.”

Noah argues that the the transgender bathroom issue has come up in the past, just with different window dressing, from segregated bathrooms for white and black people to panic over gay people using the same facilities as straight people. In each case, the argument against change is that it’s not “natural.”

“We’ve got to remember this is about progress,” Noah said. “You move forward even when it frightens you.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

