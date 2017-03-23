Trevor Noah calls out the 'hypocrisy' of suspending Tomi Lahren for being pro-choice

Trevor Noah may have had a confrontational interview with conservative host Tomi Lahren at one point, but he’s come out in defence of her after she was temporarily suspended by the Glenn Beck-owned network TheBlaze.

Lahren was suspended after revealing that she’s pro-choice on “The View.” To “The Daily Show” host, TheBlaze’s reasoning seems suspect.

“If you’re a conservative network that preaches day in and day out, ‘You politically correct snowflakes get offended too easily when anyone says something you disagree with,’ and then Tomi comes out and speaks her truth, says that she’s pro-choice, and then suddenly her bosses go, ‘Oh you like choices? How about you choose a new job?'” Noah said. “That’s not cool. I was offended by the hypocrisy.”

Noah joked that he wanted to protest the decision by the network, but “unfortunately, there’s no type of black-people protest that Tomi is comfortable with.”

Watch Trevor Noah on Tomi Lahren’s suspension below:

