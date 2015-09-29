Trevor Noah starts his 'Daily Show' reign with strong jokes and a thank you to Jon Stewart

Comedy Central Trevor Noah on his first night as ‘The Daily Show’ host.

The Trevor Noah era on “The Daily Show” began Monday night with laughs and humility.

The new host sat behind a new desk on a new set with some fun ice breakers to get things moving:

“This is surreal for me, I’m not going to lie, growing up in the dusty streets of South Africa I could never dream of having two things, really,” said Noah. “An indoor toilet and a job as host of ‘The Daily Show.’ And now I have both. And I’m quite comfortable with one of them.”

Noah also touched on others who didn’t take the hosting job after Jon Stewart left.

“Why isn’t a woman hosting the show, because surely it’s about time. It turns out that they did ask women to host and the women turned it down because they had better things to do, and clearly knew something I didn’t,” said Noah.

“Also, why didn’t they get an American to host?” Noah continued. “Again, Comedy Central tried and those people also declined. So once more a job Americans rejected is now being done by an immigrant.”

The jokes got some big laughs. But Noah ended his opening with some sincerity as he said thank you to Stewart.

“Thank you Jon,” said Noah. “Thank you for believing in me, I’m not quite sure what you saw in me but I will work every day to find it. And I’ll make sure you don’t look like the crazy old dude who left his inheritance to some kid from Africa.”

He also thanked “The Daily Show” viewers for tuning in “as we continue the war on bulls–t.”

A strong start for Noah.

