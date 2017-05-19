Trevor Noah: Why Fox News' coverage of Trump is 'aggressively ignorant'

Trevor Noah criticised Fox News Channel for what he believes is inadequate coverage of the developing news surrounding President Donald Trump and his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

After critics had already accused the president of firing Comey in order to halt the federal investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, a new report surfaced that Comey wrote a memo before his firing saying that Trump had specifically requested that the FBI chief end his investigation into Michael Flynn, a member of the Trump campaign and later the national security adviser.

Under mounting pressure from lawmakers and citizens alike, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as the special counsel on Wednesday to oversee the Russia investigation in light of the new allegations.

“This is by far the biggest Trump scandal… until the next one,” Noah said on Wednesday’s edition of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show.” “To not acknowledge the gravity of this Comey memo, you’d have to be wilfully ignorant, aggressively ignorant. In fact, you’d have to be Fox News.”

The show then played clips from Fox News in which hosts and guests avoided using the world “impeachment,” suggested President Barack Obama was just as guilty of obstructing investigations, and doubted the veracity of Comey’s recall of events in his memos. Noah had to weigh in on that last one.

“One of them took notes. The other one is the world’s most famous liar,” he said. “Forget about lying about what happens in private conversation. Trump lies about things we can see.”

Noah saw an advantage in Fox News’ coverage for Trump.

“They are basically his Snapchat filter,” Noah said. “Whatever the reality is they always make him look better than he is.”

Watch the video below:

More from Jethro Nededog:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.