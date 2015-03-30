Here are the 3 times Trevor Noah, the guy replacing Jon Stewart, appeared on 'The Daily Show'

It was announced this morning that Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa, will replace Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.”

Noah has only appeared on “The Daily Show” 3 times, and people are questioning whether Noah is experienced enough to fill such a massive role. Entertainment Weekly points out that while he may not be very well-known in the states, he’s a big star in South Africa who sells out giant theatres for his comedy shows.

Here are the 3 times Noah appeared on “The Daily Show.”

The first was a riff on Ebola back in December. He played a game called “Spot the Africa.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Then, in January, he did a bit on Boko Haram:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He played chess with Stewart in his last appearance:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.